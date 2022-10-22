RKC Waalwijk - Ajax

Eredivisie / Matchday 11
Mandemakers Stadion / 22.10.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/rkc-waalwijk/teamcenter.shtml
RKC Waalwijk
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/ajax/teamcenter.shtml
Ajax
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
RKC Waalwijk logo
RKC Waalwijk jersey
RKC Waalwijk
Ajax logo
Ajax jersey
Ajax
0

Wins

0

Draws

5

Wins

Recent matches

RKC Waalwijk

Ajax

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
AjaxAJA
1081125
2
PSVPSV
1080224
3
FeyenoordFEY
1072123
4
AZAZ
1072123
5
FC TwenteTWE
1061319
7
RKC WaalwijkRKC
1035214
