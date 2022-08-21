RKC Waalwijk - Feyenoord

Eredivisie / Matchday 3
Mandemakers Stadion / 21.08.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/rkc-waalwijk/teamcenter.shtml
RKC Waalwijk
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/feyenoord/teamcenter.shtml
Feyenoord
Advertisement
Ad

Lineups

RKC Waalwijk jersey
RKC Waalwijk
5-3-2
Feyenoord jersey
Feyenoord
4-2-1-3
RKC Waalwijk jersey
RKC Waalwijk
5-3-2
Feyenoord jersey
Feyenoord
4-2-1-3

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
RKC Waalwijk logo
RKC Waalwijk jersey
RKC Waalwijk
Feyenoord logo
Feyenoord jersey
Feyenoord
0

Wins

2

Draws

3

Wins

Recent matches

RKC Waalwijk

Feyenoord

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
AjaxAJA
22006
1
PSVPSV
22006
3
ExcelsiorEXC
22006
4
FC TwenteTWE
22006
5
AZAZ
22006
7
FeyenoordFEY
21104
9
RKC WaalwijkRKC
20202
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

Vitesse
0
2
sc Heerenveen
46'
Fortuna Sittard
-
-
SC Cambuur
17:45
FC Emmen
-
-
FC Utrecht
20:00
FC Groningen
-
-
Go Ahead Eagles
21/08

Follow the Eredivisie live Football match between RKC Waalwijk and Feyenoord with Eurosport. The match starts at 15:45 on 21 August 2022.

Catch the latest RKC Waalwijk and Feyenoord news and find up to date Eredivisie standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.