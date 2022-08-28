SC Cambuur - AZ

Eredivisie / Matchday 4
Cambuurstadion / 28.08.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/sc-cambuur/teamcenter.shtml
SC Cambuur
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/az-alkmaar/teamcenter.shtml
AZ
Lineups

SC Cambuur
4-3-3
AZ
4-2-1-3
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
SC Cambuur
0

Wins

2

Draws

3

Wins

Recent matches

SC Cambuur

AZ

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
AjaxAJA
33009
2
FeyenoordFEY
32107
3
PSVPSV
22006
4
ExcelsiorEXC
22006
5
FC TwenteTWE
22006
6
AZAZ
22006
10
SC CambuurCAM
31114
Related matches

Go Ahead Eagles
0
1
Sparta Rotterdam
63'
Vitesse
-
-
RKC Waalwijk
17:45
Feyenoord
-
-
FC Emmen
19:00
sc Heerenveen
-
-
Fortuna Sittard
20:00

