sc Heerenveen - FC Twente

Eredivisie / Matchday 7
Abe Lenstra stadion / 18.09.2022
sc Heerenveen
Not started
-
-
FC Twente
Lineups

sc Heerenveen jersey
sc Heerenveen
5-3-2
FC Twente jersey
FC Twente
4-5-1
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
sc Heerenveen logo
sc Heerenveen jersey
sc Heerenveen
FC Twente logo
FC Twente jersey
FC Twente
1

Wins

2

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

sc Heerenveen

FC Twente

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
AjaxAJA
660018
2
FeyenoordFEY
651016
3
PSVPSV
650115
4
AZAZ
642014
5
FC TwenteTWE
641113
6
sc HeerenveenHEE
62319
