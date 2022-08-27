sc Heerenveen - Fortuna Sittard

Eredivisie / Matchday 4
Abe Lenstra stadion / 27.08.2022
sc Heerenveen
Not started
-
-
Fortuna Sittard
Lineups

sc Heerenveen jersey
sc Heerenveen
5-3-2
Fortuna Sittard jersey
Fortuna Sittard
4-3-3
sc Heerenveen jersey
sc Heerenveen
5-3-2
Fortuna Sittard jersey
Fortuna Sittard
4-3-3

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
sc Heerenveen logo
sc Heerenveen jersey
sc Heerenveen
Fortuna Sittard logo
Fortuna Sittard jersey
Fortuna Sittard
2

Wins

0

Draws

3

Wins

Recent matches

sc Heerenveen

Fortuna Sittard

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
AjaxAJA
33009
2
FeyenoordFEY
32107
3
PSVPSV
22006
4
ExcelsiorEXC
22006
5
FC TwenteTWE
22006
7
sc HeerenveenHEE
31205
17
Fortuna SittardFOR
30030
