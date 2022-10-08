Sparta Rotterdam - FC Emmen

Eredivisie / Matchday 9
Sparta Stadion / 08.10.2022
Sparta Rotterdam
Not started
-
-
FC Emmen
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Sparta Rotterdam logo
Sparta Rotterdam jersey
Sparta Rotterdam
FC Emmen logo
FC Emmen jersey
FC Emmen
2

Wins

1

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Sparta Rotterdam

FC Emmen

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
AZAZ
862020
2
AjaxAJA
861119
3
PSVPSV
860218
4
FeyenoordFEY
852117
5
FC TwenteTWE
851216
8
Sparta RotterdamSPA
832311
17
FC EmmenEMM
81255
