NEC - Feyenoord

Eredivisie / Matchday 8
Goffertstadion / 02.10.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/nec/teamcenter.shtml
NEC
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/feyenoord/teamcenter.shtml
Feyenoord
Lineups

NEC jersey
NEC
4-3-3
Feyenoord jersey
Feyenoord
4-2-1-3
NEC jersey
NEC
4-3-3
Feyenoord jersey
Feyenoord
4-2-1-3

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
NEC logo
NEC jersey
NEC
Feyenoord logo
Feyenoord jersey
Feyenoord
0

Wins

0

Draws

5

Wins

Recent matches

NEC

Feyenoord

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
PSVPSV
760118
2
AjaxAJA
760118
3
AZAZ
752017
4
FeyenoordFEY
751116
5
FC TwenteTWE
741213
11
NECNEC
71518
Follow the Eredivisie live Football match between NEC and Feyenoord with Eurosport. The match starts at 13:30 on 2 October 2022.

