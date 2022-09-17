RKC Waalwijk - SC Cambuur

Eredivisie / Matchday 7
Mandemakers Stadion / 17.09.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/rkc-waalwijk/teamcenter.shtml
RKC Waalwijk
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/sc-cambuur/teamcenter.shtml
SC Cambuur
Lineups

RKC Waalwijk jersey
RKC Waalwijk
5-3-2
SC Cambuur jersey
SC Cambuur
4-3-3
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
RKC Waalwijk logo
RKC Waalwijk jersey
RKC Waalwijk
SC Cambuur logo
SC Cambuur jersey
SC Cambuur
0

Wins

1

Draws

4

Wins

Recent matches

RKC Waalwijk

SC Cambuur

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
AjaxAJA
660018
2
FeyenoordFEY
651016
3
PSVPSV
650115
4
AZAZ
642014
5
FC TwenteTWE
641113
12
RKC WaalwijkRKC
61326
13
SC CambuurCAM
61144
