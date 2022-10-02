RKC Waalwijk - Sparta Rotterdam

Eredivisie / Matchday 8
Mandemakers Stadion / 02.10.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/rkc-waalwijk/teamcenter.shtml
RKC Waalwijk
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/sparta-rotterdam/teamcenter.shtml
Sparta Rotterdam
Advertisement
Ad

Lineups

RKC Waalwijk jersey
RKC Waalwijk
5-3-2
Sparta Rotterdam jersey
Sparta Rotterdam
4-2-1-3
RKC Waalwijk jersey
RKC Waalwijk
5-3-2
Sparta Rotterdam jersey
Sparta Rotterdam
4-2-1-3

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
RKC Waalwijk logo
RKC Waalwijk jersey
RKC Waalwijk
Sparta Rotterdam logo
Sparta Rotterdam jersey
Sparta Rotterdam
1

Wins

1

Draws

3

Wins

Recent matches

RKC Waalwijk

Sparta Rotterdam

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
AjaxAJA
760118
2
PSVPSV
860218
3
AZAZ
752017
4
FeyenoordFEY
751116
5
FC TwenteTWE
741213
7
Sparta RotterdamSPA
731310
8
RKC WaalwijkRKC
72329
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

SC Cambuur
1
0
PSV
55'
FC Groningen
-
-
AZ
17:45
Ajax
-
-
Go Ahead Eagles
19:00
FC Twente
-
-
Vitesse
20:00

Follow the Eredivisie live Football match between RKC Waalwijk and Sparta Rotterdam with Eurosport. The match starts at 15:45 on 2 October 2022.

Catch the latest RKC Waalwijk and Sparta Rotterdam news and find up to date Eredivisie standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.