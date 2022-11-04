SC Cambuur - NEC

Eredivisie / Matchday 13
Cambuurstadion / 04.11.2022
SC Cambuur
Not started
-
-
NEC
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
SC Cambuur logo
SC Cambuur jersey
SC Cambuur
NEC logo
NEC jersey
NEC
2

Wins

1

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

SC Cambuur

NEC

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
AjaxAJA
1191128
2
PSVPSV
1290327
3
AZAZ
1282226
4
FC TwenteTWE
1281325
5
FeyenoordFEY
1173124
15
NECNEC
1218311
16
SC CambuurCAM
112278
