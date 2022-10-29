sc Heerenveen - FC Utrecht

Eredivisie / Matchday 12
Abe Lenstra stadion / 29.10.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/sc-heerenveen/teamcenter.shtml
sc Heerenveen
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/fc-utrecht/teamcenter.shtml
FC Utrecht
Advertisement
Ad

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
sc Heerenveen logo
sc Heerenveen jersey
sc Heerenveen
FC Utrecht logo
FC Utrecht jersey
FC Utrecht
0

Wins

3

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

sc Heerenveen

FC Utrecht

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
AjaxAJA
1191128
2
PSVPSV
1180324
3
FeyenoordFEY
1173124
4
AZAZ
1172223
5
FC TwenteTWE
1171322
7
sc HeerenveenHEE
1145217
8
FC UtrechtUTR
1143415
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

Sparta Rotterdam
-
-
Fortuna Sittard
29/10
Go Ahead Eagles
-
-
Excelsior
29/10
FC Emmen
-
-
FC Groningen
30/10
PSV
-
-
NEC
30/10

Follow the Eredivisie live Football match between sc Heerenveen and FC Utrecht with Eurosport. The match starts at 15:30 on 29 October 2022.

Catch the latest sc Heerenveen and FC Utrecht news and find up to date Eredivisie standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.