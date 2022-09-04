sc Heerenveen - NEC

Eredivisie / Matchday 5
Abe Lenstra stadion / 04.09.2022
sc Heerenveen
Not started
-
-
NEC
Lineups

sc Heerenveen jersey
sc Heerenveen
3-5-2
NEC jersey
NEC
4-3-3
sc Heerenveen jersey
sc Heerenveen
3-5-2
NEC jersey
NEC
4-3-3

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
sc Heerenveen logo
sc Heerenveen jersey
sc Heerenveen
NEC logo
NEC jersey
NEC
0

Wins

2

Draws

3

Wins

Recent matches

sc Heerenveen

NEC

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
PSVPSV
440012
2
AjaxAJA
440012
3
FeyenoordFEY
431010
4
AZAZ
431010
5
FC TwenteTWE
43019
6
sc HeerenveenHEE
42208
8
NECNEC
41215
