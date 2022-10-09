sc Heerenveen - PSV

Eredivisie / Matchday 9
Abe Lenstra stadion / 09.10.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/sc-heerenveen/teamcenter.shtml
sc Heerenveen
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/psv/teamcenter.shtml
PSV
Advertisement
Ad

Lineups

sc Heerenveen jersey
sc Heerenveen
5-3-2
PSV jersey
PSV
4-2-1-3
sc Heerenveen jersey
sc Heerenveen
5-3-2
PSV jersey
PSV
4-2-1-3

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
sc Heerenveen logo
sc Heerenveen jersey
sc Heerenveen
PSV logo
PSV jersey
PSV
0

Wins

3

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

sc Heerenveen

PSV

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
AjaxAJA
971122
2
AZAZ
862020
3
PSVPSV
860218
4
FeyenoordFEY
852117
5
FC TwenteTWE
851216
6
sc HeerenveenHEE
834113
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

FC Volendam
0
1
Ajax
37'
Sparta Rotterdam
-
-
FC Emmen
17:45
NEC
-
-
Excelsior
20:00
Go Ahead Eagles
-
-
SC Cambuur
09/10

Follow the Eredivisie live Football match between sc Heerenveen and PSV with Eurosport. The match starts at 15:45 on 9 October 2022.

Catch the latest sc Heerenveen and PSV news and find up to date Eredivisie standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.