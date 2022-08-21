Sparta Rotterdam - Ajax

Eredivisie / Matchday 3
Sparta Stadion / 21.08.2022
Sparta Rotterdam
Not started
-
-
Ajax
Lineups

Sparta Rotterdam
4-2-1-3
Ajax
4-3-3
Sparta Rotterdam
4-2-1-3
Ajax
4-3-3

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Sparta Rotterdam
Ajax
0

Wins

0

Draws

5

Wins

Recent matches

Sparta Rotterdam

Ajax

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
AjaxAJA
22006
1
PSVPSV
22006
3
ExcelsiorEXC
22006
4
FC TwenteTWE
22006
5
AZAZ
22006
11
Sparta RotterdamSPA
20111
Follow the Eredivisie live Football match between Sparta Rotterdam and Ajax with Eurosport. The match starts at 13:30 on 21 August 2022.

