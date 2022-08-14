Sparta Rotterdam - AZ

Eredivisie / Matchday 2
Sparta Stadion / 14.08.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/sparta-rotterdam/teamcenter.shtml
Sparta Rotterdam
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/az-alkmaar/teamcenter.shtml
AZ
Lineups

Sparta Rotterdam jersey
Sparta Rotterdam
4-2-1-3
AZ jersey
AZ
4-2-1-3
Sparta Rotterdam jersey
Sparta Rotterdam
4-2-1-3
AZ jersey
AZ
4-2-1-3

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Sparta Rotterdam logo
Sparta Rotterdam jersey
Sparta Rotterdam
AZ logo
AZ jersey
AZ
1

Wins

2

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Sparta Rotterdam

AZ

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
ExcelsiorEXC
22006
2
FeyenoordFEY
11003
3
PSVPSV
11003
4
AZAZ
11003
5
AjaxAJA
11003
11
Sparta RotterdamSPA
10101
