Sparta Rotterdam - FC Groningen

Eredivisie / Matchday 7
Sparta Stadion / 17.09.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/sparta-rotterdam/teamcenter.shtml
Sparta Rotterdam
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/fc-groningen/teamcenter.shtml
FC Groningen
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Sparta Rotterdam logo
Sparta Rotterdam jersey
Sparta Rotterdam
FC Groningen logo
FC Groningen jersey
FC Groningen
2

Wins

1

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Sparta Rotterdam

FC Groningen

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
AjaxAJA
660018
2
FeyenoordFEY
651016
3
PSVPSV
650115
4
AZAZ
642014
5
FC TwenteTWE
641113
9
FC GroningenGRO
62228
11
Sparta RotterdamSPA
62137
Follow the Eredivisie live Football match between Sparta Rotterdam and FC Groningen with Eurosport. The match starts at 15:30 on 17 September 2022.

