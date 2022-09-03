Sparta Rotterdam - FC Volendam

Eredivisie / Matchday 5
Sparta Stadion / 03.09.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/sparta-rotterdam/teamcenter.shtml
Sparta Rotterdam
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/fc-volendam/teamcenter.shtml
FC Volendam
Advertisement
Ad

Lineups

Sparta Rotterdam jersey
Sparta Rotterdam
4-5-1
FC Volendam jersey
FC Volendam
3-5-2
Sparta Rotterdam jersey
Sparta Rotterdam
4-5-1
FC Volendam jersey
FC Volendam
3-5-2

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Sparta Rotterdam logo
Sparta Rotterdam jersey
Sparta Rotterdam
FC Volendam logo
FC Volendam jersey
FC Volendam
2

Wins

1

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Sparta Rotterdam

FC Volendam

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
PSVPSV
440012
2
AjaxAJA
440012
3
FeyenoordFEY
431010
4
AZAZ
431010
5
FC TwenteTWE
43019
11
Sparta RotterdamSPA
41124
13
FC VolendamVOL
41124
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

Fortuna Sittard
1
1
FC Utrecht
68'
Ajax
-
-
SC Cambuur
03/09
FC Twente
-
-
PSV
03/09
Go Ahead Eagles
-
-
Feyenoord
03/09

Follow the Eredivisie live Football match between Sparta Rotterdam and FC Volendam with Eurosport. The match starts at 19:00 on 3 September 2022.

Catch the latest Sparta Rotterdam and FC Volendam news and find up to date Eredivisie standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.