Vitesse - FC Emmen

Eredivisie / Matchday 11
GelreDome / 22.10.2022
Vitesse
Not started
-
-
FC Emmen
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Vitesse
FC Emmen
3

Wins

1

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Vitesse

FC Emmen

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
AjaxAJA
1081125
2
PSVPSV
1080224
3
FeyenoordFEY
1072123
4
AZAZ
1072123
5
FC TwenteTWE
1061319
15
VitesseVIT
102268
17
FC EmmenEMM
101366
Follow the Eredivisie live Football match between Vitesse and FC Emmen with Eurosport. The match starts at 20:00 on 22 October 2022.

Catch the latest Vitesse and FC Emmen news and find up to date Eredivisie standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

