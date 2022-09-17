Vitesse - FC Volendam

Eredivisie / Matchday 7
GelreDome / 17.09.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/vitesse/teamcenter.shtml
Vitesse
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/fc-volendam/teamcenter.shtml
FC Volendam
Lineups

Vitesse jersey
Vitesse
5-3-2
FC Volendam jersey
FC Volendam
4-2-1-3
Vitesse jersey
Vitesse
5-3-2
FC Volendam jersey
FC Volendam
4-2-1-3

Statistics

Recent matches

Vitesse

FC Volendam

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
AjaxAJA
660018
2
FeyenoordFEY
651016
3
PSVPSV
650115
4
AZAZ
642014
5
FC TwenteTWE
641113
14
VitesseVIT
61144
16
FC VolendamVOL
61144
Follow the Eredivisie live Football match between Vitesse and FC Volendam with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:45 on 17 September 2022.

Catch the latest Vitesse and FC Volendam news and find up to date Eredivisie standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

