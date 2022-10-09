Vitesse - Fortuna Sittard

Eredivisie / Matchday 9
GelreDome / 09.10.2022
Vitesse
Not started
-
-
Fortuna Sittard
Lineups

Vitesse jersey
Vitesse
5-3-2
Fortuna Sittard jersey
Fortuna Sittard
4-2-1-3
Vitesse jersey
Vitesse
5-3-2
Fortuna Sittard jersey
Fortuna Sittard
4-2-1-3

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Vitesse logo
Vitesse jersey
Vitesse
Fortuna Sittard logo
Fortuna Sittard jersey
Fortuna Sittard
3

Wins

2

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Vitesse

Fortuna Sittard

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
AjaxAJA
971122
2
AZAZ
862020
3
PSVPSV
860218
4
FeyenoordFEY
852117
5
FC TwenteTWE
851216
14
Fortuna SittardFOR
82157
17
VitesseVIT
81255
Follow the Eredivisie live Football match between Vitesse and Fortuna Sittard with Eurosport. The match starts at 19:00 on 9 October 2022.

Catch the latest Vitesse and Fortuna Sittard news and find up to date Eredivisie standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.