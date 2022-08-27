Vitesse - RKC Waalwijk

Eredivisie / Matchday 4
GelreDome / 27.08.2022
Vitesse
Not started
-
-
RKC Waalwijk
Lineups

Vitesse jersey
Vitesse
5-4-1
RKC Waalwijk jersey
RKC Waalwijk
5-3-2
Vitesse jersey
Vitesse
5-4-1
RKC Waalwijk jersey
RKC Waalwijk
5-3-2

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Vitesse logo
Vitesse jersey
Vitesse
RKC Waalwijk logo
RKC Waalwijk jersey
RKC Waalwijk
3

Wins

1

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Vitesse

RKC Waalwijk

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
AjaxAJA
33009
2
FeyenoordFEY
32107
3
PSVPSV
22006
4
ExcelsiorEXC
22006
5
FC TwenteTWE
22006
13
RKC WaalwijkRKC
30212
18
VitesseVIT
30030
Follow the Eredivisie live Football match between Vitesse and RKC Waalwijk with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:45 on 27 August 2022.

Catch the latest Vitesse and RKC Waalwijk news and find up to date Eredivisie standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season's top sports competitions.