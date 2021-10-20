Football

Erik ten Hag and Marco Rose on 'deserved victory' for Ajax against Borussia Dortmund in Champions League

Erik ten Hag, Ajax coach: "Everything we did tonight worked well. We did a wonderful job. I am sure that Dortmund could play better but that was up to us. The things that we agreed in our plan we executed perfectly. That's the reason we are satisfied. We made a great step tonight, but I have to say that there were so many lessons for us to learn from this match."

00:02:15, 2 hours ago