Football

Erik ten Hag confirms Cristiano Ronaldo refused to play for Manchester United

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag confirmed Cristiano Ronaldo refused to come on as a substitute against Tottenham. Wednesday's 2-0 victory over Spurs was comfortably the best all-round performance under the Dutchman but the post-match talk has been dominated by the 37-year-old's early exit.

00:02:03, 33 minutes ago