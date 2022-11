Football

Erik ten Hag looking for 'a reaction' against Aston Villa in EFL Cup

Erik ten Hag said he expects a response from Manchester United as they look for revenge against Aston Villa and Carabao Cup progress. Thursday's Old Trafford encounter will be the sides' second meeting in five days and the wounded Red Devils will be looking to make amends for Sunday's tepid display in Birmingham.

