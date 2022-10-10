Football

Erik ten Hag praises 'really impressive' Cristiano Ronaldo after 700th club goal earns Man Utd win at Everton

Reaction from Erik ten Hag at Goodison Park on Sunday after Cristiano Ronaldo's 700th club career goal sealed a 2-1 win over Everton for Manchester United, a result that lifts 'The Red Devils' up to fifth in the Premier League table. The 37-year-old Ronaldo came off the bench in the 29th minute to replace the injured Anthony Martial and got the winner just before the break.

00:01:23, an hour ago