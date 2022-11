Football

Erik ten Hag says Man Utd's 'fighting spirit was back' as they beat Aston Villa 4-2 in EFL Cup

Erik ten Hag says Manchester United’s “fighting spirit was back” after they came from behind twice to beat Aston Villa in the third round of the EFL Cup. Goals from Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford got United back on level terms, after going behind two times, before Bruno Fernandes and Scott McTominay put the Red Devils in front in the final 15 minutes.

