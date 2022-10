Football

Erik ten Hag says Manchester United lacked 'belief' as he explains he did not play Cristiano Ronaldo 'out of respect'

Manager Erik ten Hag claimed his players have a lack of "belief" as Manchester United suffered a humiliating 6-3 Premier League defeat at Manchester City on Sunday. Erling Haaland and Phil Foden both scored hat-trick's for City as the United manager admitted "they outrun us so we didn't work hard enough".

00:02:01, 2 hours ago