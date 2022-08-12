Football

'Erling Haaland can improve' - Pep Guardiola eager to see Man City striker get better as season progresses

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola said on Friday the club's star forward Erling Braut Haaland still has "a lot of margin to improve". The Norway international scored both goals as City began the defence of their English Premier League title with a 2-0 victory at West Ham United last weekend. Guardiola revealed that new left-back Sergio Gomez will stay at the club and compete with Joao Cancelo.

