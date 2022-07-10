Football

Erling Haaland jokes about Manchester United at official Manchester City unveiling in front of hundreds of fans

Erling Haaland was officially revealed as a Manchester City player on Sunday in front of hundreds of fans outside of the Etihad Stadium. The former Borussia Dortmund player joined in with the singing and chants from City supporters - and even got a scare from the confetti cannon. Haaland admitted he is most looking forward to playing Manchester United in the Premier League.

00:01:29, 29 minutes ago