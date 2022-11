Football

Erling Haaland 'much better' and could return for Manchester City against Fulham - Pep Guardiola

Erling Haaland's foot injury is "much better" according to Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola and he will decide whether the Norwegian will start against Fulham on Saturday after a final training session later on Friday. He also said that it is "no surprise" that Fulham lie seventh in the table and are on a four-match unbeaten run.

00:01:06, an hour ago