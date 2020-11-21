Erling Haaland has been named the 2020 Golden Boy as the world's most promising young footballer.

The award is handed out by Italian newspaper Tuttosport after a panel global experts vote on which player under the age of 21 looks set for stardom.

20-year-old Haaland has enjoyed a stellar year at Borussia Dortmund after moving to the club in January, scoring 27 goals in 29 games.

The Norwegian international beat off competition from Barcelona's Ansu Fati (2nd) and Bayern Munich's Alphonso Davies (3rd) to take the gong.

Dortmund teammate and England international Jadon Sancho finished fourth.

Atletico Madrid's Joao Felix took the prize in 2019, following in the footsteps of Kylian Mbappe and Matthijs De Ligt who won the award in 2017 and 2018 respectively.

