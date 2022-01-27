Earlier this month, Haaland said, “The last six months, I have chosen not to say anything out of respect for Dortmund.”

“But now the club has started to pressure me into making a decision, but all I want to do is to play football”, he told Viaplay.

The 21-year-old, who’s said to be high on Manchester City’s list of transfer targets, has become a highly sought after player across Europe due to his phenomenal pace and deadly goalscoring ability.

Haaland has a contract with Dortmund until July 2024, but a release clause of £64m is understood to come into effect this summer.

Speaking to Sky, Haaland addressed why he revealed his recent dispute with the Bundesliga club, saying “I felt it was time for me to say something”.

“A lot of others were speaking – so that was it. Now, I don’t want to say too much. I said what I said, and now we move on”, he said.

It’s easy to see why Haaland’s name has been headlining the transfer gossip pages for the best part of two years, with the Norwegian striker scoring 80 goals in 79 games since arriving at Westfalenstadion from from RB Salzburg.

Despite his impressive statistics, he’s pushing himself to get even better, saying, “I think I can improve on everything”.

“If you say I am good at finishing, I can improve my finishing a lot”, said Haaland in a bold statement which will strike fear into defenders throughout the game.

I can become faster, so I can improve that. I can become stronger, so I can improve that.

One thing that threatens to hamper Haaland’s progress is injury, with muscular problems the latest issue leaving him sidelined, after he was forced off in Dortmund’s recent 3-2 win against Hoffenheim.

“If I should improve one thing, it would be to not get injured, because if I am not injured I will play a lot more games and I will deliver even better. If you were to ask what my goals are for 2022, it is to not be injured, and the goals for the rest of my career are not be injured. That’s the main thing”, he said.

Haaland was recently named in the team of the year at the FIFA Best Awards , adding another personal accolade to his impressive list, which also includes Bundesliga Player of the Season and Europe’s Golden Boy award.

That list is likely to continue to grow as he challenges to be the best player in the game, but a big question mark remains as to exactly where his future is going to play out.

