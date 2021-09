Football

'Erling, you need a break' - Borussia Dortmund boss Marco Rose hopes Erling Haaland can play this weekend

Marco Rose's Borussia Dortmund travel to high-flying Bayer Leverkusen in th Bundesliga on Saturday, hoping that prolific striker Erling Haaland will be able to play a full part in the match. Haaland has three goals and three assists in the league and scored a hat-trick for Norway in their 5-1 victory over Gibraltar on Tuesday in World Cup qualification.

00:01:04, an hour ago