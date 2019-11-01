LIVE

Chikhura Sachkere - Dinamo Batumi

Crystalbet Erovnuli Liga - 1 November 2019

Crystalbet Erovnuli Liga – Follow the Football match between Chikhura Sachkere and Dinamo Batumi live with Eurosport. The match starts at 10:00 on 1 November 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Samson Pruidze or Gia Geguchadze? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between Chikhura Sachkere and Dinamo Batumi? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Chikhura Sachkere vs Dinamo Batumi. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

