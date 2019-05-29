LIVE

Dinamo Batumi - Sioni Bolnisi

Erovnuli Liga - 29 May 2019

Erovnuli Liga – Follow the Football match between Dinamo Batumi and Sioni Bolnisi live with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:30 on 29 May 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Gia Geguchadze or Teimuraz Shalamberidze? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between Dinamo Batumi and Sioni Bolnisi? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Dinamo Batumi vs Sioni Bolnisi. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

