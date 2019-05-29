LIVE

Lokomotivi Tbilisi - Chikhura Sachkere

Erovnuli Liga - 29 May 2019

Erovnuli Liga – Follow the Football match between Lokomotivi Tbilisi and Chikhura Sachkere live with Eurosport. The match starts at 15:30 on 29 May 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Lasha Chagiashvili or Samson Pruidze? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between Lokomotivi Tbilisi and Chikhura Sachkere? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Lokomotivi Tbilisi vs Chikhura Sachkere. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

