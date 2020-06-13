Football

Espinosa, Wu help Espanyol down 10-man Alaves after keeper sent off

ByReuters
an hour ago | Updated an hour ago

June 13 (Reuters) - Goals from Espanyol defender Bernardo Espinosa and forward Wu Lei handed the relegation-threatened side a precious 2-0 home win over 10-man Alaves as the teams resumed their La Liga campaign on Saturday after the COVID-19 stoppage.

Espinosa gave bottom team Espanyol the lead in the final seconds of the first half, heading Adri Embarba's cross past substitute keeper Roberto Jimenez before Wu doubled the lead two minutes after the break having beaten the offside trap.

Alaves had been reduced to 10 men in the 19th minute when their starting Spanish keeper Fernando Pacheco was shown a straight red card after he misread a long pass and handled the ball just outside the penalty area.

Espanyol were unable to make the most of the resultant free kick but they continued to create opportunities, forcing Jimenez into a pair of superb double saves against his former team, before eventually making the breakthrough. (Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Ken Ferris)

