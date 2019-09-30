ESPN+ acquires U.S. rights for the Bundesliga from 2020 to 2026

home for the Bundesliga from next season until the 2026 World Cup after it acquired the rights for the German top league for a six-year period, the Bundesliga and ESPN+ said on Monday.

The deal, starting August 2020, is a year longer than the previous agreement with FOX, in order to run up to the World Cup co-hosted by the United States. Currently, more American players play in the Bundesliga (11) than in any other top European league. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann Editing by Christian Radnedge)