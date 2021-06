Football

Euro 2020 - 'Another tournament will now start' - Roberto Mancini on Italy reaching knockouts

Italy head coach Roberto Mancini praised his team's performance in a 1-0 win over 10-man Wales in the third match of Euro 2020 Group A and said he hopes his players can make it all the way to the final in Wembley Stadium in London.

00:00:32, 17 minutes ago