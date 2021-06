Football

Euro 2020 - Being favourites could be France's problem - Michel Platini

Michel Platini almost single-handedly guided France to European Championship glory back in 1984 but while he admits the current crop will be the "most complete" team at Euro 2020, the legend warns that could be their biggest problem. "On paper it's one thing, then you have the matches and you have to win them. That's when it gets complicated," he said.

00:00:33, 4 hours ago