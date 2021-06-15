Football

Euro 2020 - 'Best Italy team I've played with' - Leonardo Bonucci on eve of Switzerland clash

Veteran Leonardo Bonucci claimed on Tuesday that the current Italy side is the best he's been involved with in his long career. According to the 34-year-old Juventus defender, who collected 103 caps with the Azzurri, "during these years with the coach (Roberto Mancini) a lot of players were involved with this group and there's never been a moment when something went wrong."

00:00:50, 26 minutes ago