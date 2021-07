Football

Euro 2020 final - 'I cried again today' - Roberto Mancini on his emotions at the final whistle

Roberto Mancini has tasted pain on the Wembley pitch before but that was not the case on Sunday night as his team lifted the Euro 2020 trophy. Speaking afterwards he admitted that the emotion came over him and he began to cry watching his players celebrate the win, saying that he couldn't quite believe it had actually happened.

00:00:32, 8 minutes ago