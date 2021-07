Football

Euro 2020 final - 'Luck owed me something' - Roberto Mancini on suffering heartbreak as a player

Speaking after the Euro 2020 final, which his team won on penalties, Roberto Mancini discussed some of his previous heartbreaks as a player for the Italian national team. Mancini said that he felt as if he was owed something from luck after the disappointment that he had suffered in the past as a player.

00:00:26, 25 minutes ago