Football

Euro 2020 final reaction - 'It is for them, it is for us' - Leonardo Bonucci on bringing it home for Italian fans

Euro 2020 final man of the match Leonardo Bonucci has said that he and his team-mates had heard nothing but "It's coming home" after England beat Denmark in the semi-finals. He said he was sorry but in fact the trophy is coming back to Rome and he said he was delighted they could do this for the Italian fans.

00:00:45, 26 minutes ago