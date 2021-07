Football

Euro 2020 final reaction - WATCH - Ticketless England fans jump wall to try and get into Wembley

Watch footage of ticketless England fans try to jump the wall to get into Wembley for the Euro 2020 final between Italy and England. It was just one of a series of shocking incidents as England fans failed to cover themselves in glory, unlike the players they were cheering for, until they lost the game.

00:01:08, 12 minutes ago