Football

Euro 2020 final reaction - WATCH - Triumphant Italy return home with trophy after beating England

Watch footage of the triumphant Italian national team returning home after they beat England on penalties in the final of Euro 2020. Roberto Mancini took over a team that didn't even qualify for the 2018 World Cup but he has now led them to their six major international tournament, only Germany have more of European teams.

00:01:12, 27 minutes ago