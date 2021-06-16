Football

Euro 2020 - France coach Didier Deschamps was just happy to come through the ‘clash of the titans' against Germany.

France coach Didier Deschamps was just happy to come through the ‘clash of the titans' against Germany. The Les Bleus coach admitted the Germans had more of the ball, but on a night when a Greenpeace protest and a concussion to Benjamin Pavard could have overshadowed the favourites’ opening game of Euro 2020, he was satisfied to come away with a 1-0 win.

00:00:37, 2 hours ago