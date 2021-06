Football

Euro 2020 - Gareth Southgate praises composure of England players in win over Croatia

England manager Gareth Southgate praised the composure of the less experienced players in his team after the Euro 2020 co-hosts beat Croatia 1-0 at Wembley Stadium on Sunday. He also praised Raheem Sterling and said Harry Kane "brings so much more to the team than goals".

00:01:47, an hour ago