Football

Euro 2020 - Kasper Schmeichel critical of UEFA's ''heat of the moment'' restart decision following Christian Eriksen

Demark goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel believes his side and Finland shouldn’t have to had to make a decision on restarting the game, following Christian Eriksen’s cardiac arrest. The Group B game was suspended while the midfielder was given CPR, then transferred to a Copenhagen hospital, where he was stable. The game resumed on Saturday night, with Finland winning 1-0.

00:00:29, 17 minutes ago