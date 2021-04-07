Middlesbrough's Riverside Stadium has been picked as the venue for England's warm-up fixtures for the delayed European Championships.

Gareth Southgate's side will face Austria (June 2, 8pm) and Romania (June 6, 5pm) at the Championship club's stadium, basing themselves at the nearby Rockliffe Hall as their training base for both matches.

With Wembley preparing to host games at the Euros, the squad needed to go on the road again, and the decision has been made to select one destination to help create a Covid-secure environment.

England have previously played in Manchester, Sunderland, Leeds, Leicester and Southampton since 2016, and fans are likely to be able to attend the match in the north east. According to the government's 'roadmap' out of lockdown, up to 10,000 spectators will be able to attend fixtures from May 17, although this is yet to be confirmed.

Southgate's squad will complete their preparations for the tournament in Middlesbrough before relocating to their usual base at St George's Park, which will be their home for the duration of the Euros.

Middlesbrough has previously hosted England teams, most recently the women's side's 2-1 defeat by Brazil in October 2019, while the senior men's team last played there in June 2003 - a 2-1 Euro 2004 qualifying victory over Slovakia.

